Local group collecting extra food from World Series games to help those in need

Waste Not collects perishable foods to donate to those experiencing hunger
Posted at 2023-11-01T11:39:14-0700
and last updated 2023-11-01 14:39:14-04

PHOENIX — Regardless of the final outcome of the World Series, the community will come out as a winner thanks to efforts to make sure fewer people experience hunger. 

Waste Not, a Scottsdale-based non-profit group, is collecting “all edible excess” from the World Series home games and redistributing it same-day to those in need.

The organization picks up perishable foods, like produce, ready-to-eat meals, or those nearing expiration, and delivers them to dozens of local partners. Those partners then distribute the food to people experiencing food insecurity.

The Arizona Diamondbacks recently started donating food to Waste Not, D-backs Charities has given monetary donations to the group for more than two decades.

So far, through the food partnership with Chase Field, more than 1,000 meals have been recovered.

