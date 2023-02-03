Local businesses, including Phoenix Coqui, given super boost ahead of Super Bowl LVII

A super boost ahead of the Super Bowl. That's exactly what PepsiCo awarded to five Valley businesses, as part of their effort to help Hispanic-owned small businesses.

The person presenting the big $10,000 checks was none other than Latin actor Wilmer Valderrama.

ABC15 was at the presentation ceremony at Phoenix Coqui, which was one of the Hispanic-owned small businesses that were awarded all that cash.

The owners there tell ABC15 they couldn’t be happier, saying the $10,000 is really going to go a long way in helping transform the way they run their business.

“It’s hard to believe. Yeah, just six years ago, we were a little food truck on 7th and Indian. Now, we have our permanent location here on 15th [Avenue] and Indian School and open five days a week,” said Alexis Carbajal, one of the owners at Phoenix Coqui.

Thursday, Carbajal and Juan Ayala received a gift that will continue to help them expand, just like they’ve always dreamed of.

They had no idea Wilmer Valderrama was going to be walking into their restaurant, let alone presenting them with thousands of dollars.

“Oh [I’m] still riding that high,” said Carbajal.

“I’m super excited! This is our first start that comes to Phoenix Coqui,” said Ayala, the co-owner of Phoenix Coqui.

Valderrama shared his story at the ceremony, and told ABC15 he started off as a busboy, before starting up restaurants of his own in LA.

“So, I know how difficult it is to be afloat and be in business and be noticed among the clutter of all the restaurants,” said Valderrama.

And for him, being able to help a Hispanic-owned small business, like Phoenix Coqui, makes this a full-circle moment.

“There is a new wave coming that is going to tell a different story. A story that’s not going to be able to be untold. And that’s the point. The point of showing up is making sure that we do it and create a foundation that lasts us for our children and our children’s children’s definition of what a Latino is,” Valderrama told ABC15.

“We created this program. PepsiCo Juntos Crecemos in 2021 to support Hispanic-owned small businesses. Bodegas. Carnicerías. Tiendas. Restaurants. Taquerias. Because they are the cornerstone of the community,” added Antonio Escalona, the Senior Vice President & General Manager at the Hispanic Business Unit for PepsiCo Foods North America.

This award is part of PepsiCo's $50M, five-year commitment to support Hispanic-owned businesses.

Carbajal and Ayala are just thankful they were chosen and say the timing couldn’t be more perfect.

“It’s really going to help us prepare for the Super Bowl and get ready for the incoming traffic,” said Carbajal.

Additionally, they will use the money to restock inventory and hire more people to keep up with the in-person and online orders.

“If we do this right, and it grows the way it’s supposed to, then you’ll have more Phoenix Coquis all over the city,” said Valderrama.

“And we invite people to continue supporting Hispanic-owned local businesses," Ayala told ABC15.

PepsiCo also awarded $10,000 to Carnicería México, Imelda Happy Tamales, Rosita's place and Tacos Tijuana.

