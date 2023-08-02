Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

LIVE VIDEO: Fourth-alarm fire burning near 27th Avenue and Buckeye Road

It started as a brush fire and has spread to multiple nearby structures
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
27th ave and buckeye fire 8/2
Posted at 3:10 PM, Aug 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-02 19:09:38-04

Firefighters are battling a fourth-alarm fire in Phoenix near 27th Avenue and Lincoln Street, just north of Buckeye Road.

The Phoenix Fire Department says the original call in the area was for a grass fire. The fire quickly spread to at least four nearby buildings.

Live images show a massive plume of smoke coming from the area.

Watch live coverage of the fire in the player below:

ABC15 Arizona Live Video

Officials say there could be residuals of gas due to vehicles nearby from different recycling centers, junkyards and auto shops.

According to a Phoenix fire spokesperson, there have been reports of live ammunition in the area.

27th ave

Lyne Emerson, who works at Assurance Moving & Storage near 27th Avenue and Lincoln Street, told ABC15 said she could see the fire across the street.

“It’s pretty bad. I can feel the heat,” she told ABC15, as she told employees to get out of the building.

“I’m worried,” she said, right before the phone call was abruptly disconnected.

Officials urge anyone in the area who isn't able to evacuate to shelter in place.

27th ave Lincoln fire

No injuries have been reported, according to officials.

Stay with ABC15 as we work to get more information.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!