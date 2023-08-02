LIVE VIDEO: Fourth-alarm fire burning near 27th Avenue and Buckeye Road

Firefighters are battling a fourth-alarm fire in Phoenix near 27th Avenue and Lincoln Street, just north of Buckeye Road.

The Phoenix Fire Department says the original call in the area was for a grass fire. The fire quickly spread to at least four nearby buildings.

Live images show a massive plume of smoke coming from the area.

Officials say there could be residuals of gas due to vehicles nearby from different recycling centers, junkyards and auto shops.

According to a Phoenix fire spokesperson, there have been reports of live ammunition in the area.

Lyne Emerson, who works at Assurance Moving & Storage near 27th Avenue and Lincoln Street, told ABC15 said she could see the fire across the street.

“It’s pretty bad. I can feel the heat,” she told ABC15, as she told employees to get out of the building.

“I’m worried,” she said, right before the phone call was abruptly disconnected.

🚨 Exercise caution and avoid the area of 27th Ave & Buckeye in Phoenix, there is an active fire. Large plumes of smoke are visible from our administration building downtown. pic.twitter.com/VEv3lp3wZy — Maricopa County (@maricopacounty) August 2, 2023

Officials urge anyone in the area who isn't able to evacuate to shelter in place.

No injuries have been reported, according to officials.

Stay with ABC15 as we work to get more information.