LIVE VIDEO: Large mulch fire burning near Loop 202 in Southeast Valley

The mulch fire broke out Wednesday morning
The fire is burning north of Mesa Gateway Airport.
Mesa mulch fire
Posted at 9:32 AM, May 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-31 12:59:33-04

MESA, AZ — A large fire has broken out in the Southeast Valley near the Loop 202 and Elliot Road Wednesday morning.

Watch live video of the scene in the player below:

ABC15 Arizona Live Video

Large plumes of black smoke and flames can be seen from multiple ADOT cameras along the Loop 202, and it can be seen for several miles.

No further information was immediately available.

Video from the scene shows firefighters spraying water on nearby mobile homes in an attempt to keep the fire from spreading. So far no homes appear to have caught fire.

Stay tuned to ABC15 and ABC15.com for updates on this developing situation.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

