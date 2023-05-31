LIVE VIDEO: Large mulch fire burning near Loop 202 in Southeast Valley

MESA, AZ — A large fire has broken out in the Southeast Valley near the Loop 202 and Elliot Road Wednesday morning.

Large plumes of black smoke and flames can be seen from multiple ADOT cameras along the Loop 202, and it can be seen for several miles.

No further information was immediately available.

Video from the scene shows firefighters spraying water on nearby mobile homes in an attempt to keep the fire from spreading. So far no homes appear to have caught fire.

