LIVE UPDATES: Tracking monsoon storms across the state

PHOENIX — Monsoon storms are popping up across Arizona Thursday afternoon with rain chances increasing across the Valley into the evening.
Track live updates below:
Thursday, 3:45 p.m.
A special weather statement has been issued for Phoenix AZ, Glendale AZ and Tolleson AZ until 4:15 PM MST pic.twitter.com/otRBp7EyY7— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) June 23, 2022
Thursday, 3:27 p.m.
Wall of dust approaching San Tan Valley…— Jorge Torres (@JorgeTWeather) June 23, 2022
📸: @abc15 photojournalist Jim Egbert #azwx pic.twitter.com/ObWtiSJzNc
Thursday, 3:10 p.m.
Dust Storm Warning for parts of the SE Valley until 400 PM.— Jorge Torres (@JorgeTWeather) June 23, 2022
A wall of dust was along a line extending from 6 miles west of Sun Lakes to near Blackwater, moving northeast at 25 mph.
Less than a quarter mile visibility with strong wind in
excess of 50 mph the main concern. #azwx
Thursday, 3:00 p.m.
Thursday, 2:45 p.m.
Take this dust storm warning seriously...especially if you are traveling along I-10/I-8 south of Phoenix. These pictures are just NW of Eloy. #azwx pic.twitter.com/wBc94zV2xq— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) June 23, 2022
Severe Thunderstorm Warning continues for Maricopa AZ, Casa Blanca AZ and Ak-Chin Village AZ until 3:15 PM MST pic.twitter.com/vK7uiUP1Zg— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) June 23, 2022
Flash Flood Warning including Pima County, AZ until 5:45 PM MST pic.twitter.com/4sHWNM0Fij— NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) June 23, 2022