LIVE UPDATES: Storms hitting the Valley Saturday, October 15

PHOENIX — Heavy rain, winds, and even some hail are hitting much of the Valley Saturday! The storm is expected to stick around for most of the day, and overnight into Sunday morning.

Live look at radar, Vally traffic cameras:

ABC15 Arizona Live Video

Here are the latest updates as we track these storms:

12:50 p.m.

Thunderstorms continue to become more widespread across the area. Expect strong gusty winds, heavy rainfall, and possibly some hail with these storms. #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/xozhyGYlT5 — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) October 15, 2022

12:25 p.m.

Another severe storm quickly moving NW from Casa Grande area to Queen Creek/Chandler area this hour. Be careful of heavy gusts, lightning, and downpours @abc15 https://t.co/uyhHB1HlVc — Amelia Fabiano ABC15 (@AmeliaFabianoTV) October 15, 2022

12:10 p.m.

Rain coming down hard in North Phoenix.



This is video from Greenway & the 51.



Roads are soaked.

Cars are susceptible to hydroplaning because of poor runoff/drainage @abc15 pic.twitter.com/7EX27m9dGO — Zach Crenshaw (@ZachCrenshaw) October 15, 2022

11:30 p.m.

11:13 p.m.

ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect for this storm moving thru the east Valley.

Storm is moving at about 35mph towards the NW and is capable of producing damaging winds near 60mph and small hail



“When Thunder Roars, Get Indoors”#abc15wx #azwx pic.twitter.com/AYR9u4Ejlf — Iris Hermosillo (@IrisABC15) October 15, 2022

11 a.m.