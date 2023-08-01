LIVE UPDATES: Monsoon storms roll through the Valley Monday

Monsoon storms are likely to approach central Arizona and the Phoenix Metro Area Monday evening. Storms that develop could produce damaging winds, blowing dust, heavy rain and dangerous lightning.

10:20 p.m.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms remain in the East Valley moving north west.

10:15 PM MST Radar Update: Scattered showers and thunderstorms currently over the East Valley will migrate northwestward. Strong winds, isolated heavy rainfall, and lightning remain possible. As the outflows collide, there is the potential for a few more storms to develop. #azwx pic.twitter.com/7G66z6menY — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 1, 2023

9:58 p.m.

A dust advisory is in effect for potentially less than a mile visibility through 10:15 p.m. into the southeast Valley, according to NWS.

9:35 PM MST Reflectivity: An outflow boundary is pushing into the SE Valley with strong winds causing blowing dust. A Dust Advisory is in effect due to the potential for less than a mile visibilities through 10:15 PM MST. #azwx pic.twitter.com/p5lPguYmsP — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 1, 2023

9:35 p.m.

Dust is now moving north towards Phoenix.

Dust is moving north toward Phoenix; do NOT drive into a dust storm. If you encounter wet roads, slow down and leave plenty of extra braking room and travel time. https://t.co/ZCbAyDeCEv pic.twitter.com/1RRSbyFQ6B — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) August 1, 2023

9:22 p.m.

NWS has issued a special weather statement for Maricopa and north Pinal counties due to lightning, wind gusts up to 50 mph and heavy downpours.

9:15PM MST Radar: A special weather statement outlook has been issued for central Maricopa & N Pinal Counties due to frequent lightning, localized heavy downpours, & gusty winds up to 50mph through 12:15AM. Winds may produce blowing dust, reducing visibilities to 1-3 miles. #azwx pic.twitter.com/qkOOC9eadG — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 1, 2023

8:25 p.m.

Blowing dust is impacting parts of I-10 near Casa Grande, Coolidge and Florence.

Blowing dust with reduced visibility is currently impacting I-10 near Picacho Peak. This dust will continue to move up I-10, impacting Casa Grande, Coolidge, and Florence soon. A Dust Advisory is in effect. #azwx pic.twitter.com/omKuABjZCE — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 1, 2023

8:20 p.m.

A dust advisory has been issued for west Pinal County and portions of the southeast Valley through 9:15 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

8:00 PM MST Radar Update: A Dust Advisory has been issued for W Pinal County into portions of the SE Valley through 9:15 PM MST. Gusty winds in excess of 50mph may cause blowing dust. Visibility is expected to drop to less than a mile, creating hazardous driving conditions. #azwx pic.twitter.com/iZrNy5XdgR — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 1, 2023

3:30 p.m.

35 mph wind gusts are expected to produce dust through Southern Arizona and portions of south-central Arizona late Monday evening.