LIVE UPDATES: Monsoon storms roll through the Valley Monday

Gusty winds, dust and lightning in the East Valley
Posted at 9:51 PM, Jul 31, 2023
Monsoon storms are likely to approach central Arizona and the Phoenix Metro Area Monday evening. Storms that develop could produce damaging winds, blowing dust, heavy rain and dangerous lightning.

10:20 p.m.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms remain in the East Valley moving north west.

9:58 p.m.
A dust advisory is in effect for potentially less than a mile visibility through 10:15 p.m. into the southeast Valley, according to NWS.

9:35 p.m.
Dust is now moving north towards Phoenix.

9:22 p.m.
NWS has issued a special weather statement for Maricopa and north Pinal counties due to lightning, wind gusts up to 50 mph and heavy downpours.

8:25 p.m.
Blowing dust is impacting parts of I-10 near Casa Grande, Coolidge and Florence.

8:20 p.m.
A dust advisory has been issued for west Pinal County and portions of the southeast Valley through 9:15 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

3:30 p.m.
35 mph wind gusts are expected to produce dust through Southern Arizona and portions of south-central Arizona late Monday evening.

