LIVE UPDATES: Labor Day storms bring heavy rains, high winds to the Valley

PHOENIX — Powerful monsoon storms are moving across Arizona, bringing rain, thunder, dust, and lightning, and threatening to interrupt outdoor Labor Day plans.

Rain chances will increase throughout the week, with the highest rain chances coming later in the week.

We're tracking the latest as storms move into the Valley. Watch live in the player below and see the latest updates:

ABC15 Arizona Live Video

7:05 p.m.

About 8,300 SRP and APS customers remain without power as monsoon storms move through the Valley this evening.

For APS outages, click here.

For SRP outages, click here.

6:45 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Maricopa County, AZ until 7:30 PM MST pic.twitter.com/kGrZRIyaUZ — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) September 2, 2025

6:35 p.m.

Severe thunderstorms now impacting Phoenix, Tempe and Scottsdale ⛈️ pic.twitter.com/IaRa9RcSMd — Jorge Torres (@JorgeTWeather) September 2, 2025

6:30 p.m.

The ground stop has been allowed to expire at Phoenix Sky Harbor, according to the FAA. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is still in place for downtown Phoenix, Paradise Valley, and Scottsdale.

6:15 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Phoenix AZ, Scottsdale AZ and Paradise Valley AZ until 7:00 PM MST pic.twitter.com/R5yJkewK5d — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) September 2, 2025

6:05 p.m.

About 8,900 SRP and APS customers are without power as monsoon storms move through the Valley, bringing high winds and heavy rain.

For APS outages, click here.

For SRP outages, click here.

5:55 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Casa Grande AZ until 6:15 PM MST pic.twitter.com/uohT8DB0Wh — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) September 2, 2025

5:50 p.m.

Flash Flood Warning including Maricopa County, AZ until 9:00 PM MST pic.twitter.com/awZ6VnyWUh — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) September 2, 2025

5:45 p.m.

About 4,300 SRP and APS customers are without power as monsoon storms move through the Valley, bringing high winds and heavy rain.

For APS outages, click here.

For SRP outages, click here.

5:40 p.m.

A ground stop has been issued at Phoenix Sky Harbor because of the thunderstorms moving through the area. It is currently expected to last until 6:30 p.m., according to the FAA.

5:30 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning continues for Fountain Hills AZ until 5:45 PM MST pic.twitter.com/4XhkuwSfUv — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) September 2, 2025

5:26 p.m.

A dust storm warning is in effect until 6:30 PM MST for I-10 near Casa Grande, AZ and I-10 near Phoenix--Mesa, AZ. pic.twitter.com/oTIAFJXw54 — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) September 2, 2025

5:20 p.m.

Blowing dust is moving across Loop 101 in Scottsdale right now, blowing in from east. Anticipate east winds upwards of 40-50 mph as well. Slow down. Pull Aside, Stay Alive. #azwx pic.twitter.com/wZ9uZsX4bg — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) September 2, 2025

5:15 p.m.

More severe storms forming in the east Valley and northeastern Maricopa County ⛈️ #azwx pic.twitter.com/6vdXvwWi7d — Jorge Torres (@JorgeTWeather) September 2, 2025

5:10 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Camp Creek AZ until 5:45 PM MST pic.twitter.com/ctgY6CYBLx — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) September 2, 2025

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

5:05 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Apache Junction AZ, Fountain Hills AZ and Tortilla Flat AZ until 5:45 PM MST pic.twitter.com/iVp7Hal9zA — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) September 2, 2025

4:55 p.m.