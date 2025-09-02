Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
LIVE UPDATES: Labor Day storms bring heavy rains, high winds to the Valley

Multiple Severe Thunderstorm Warnings have been issued for Maricopa County
PHOENIX — Powerful monsoon storms are moving across Arizona, bringing rain, thunder, dust, and lightning, and threatening to interrupt outdoor Labor Day plans.

Rain chances will increase throughout the week, with the highest rain chances coming later in the week.

We're tracking the latest as storms move into the Valley. Watch live in the player below and see the latest updates:

7:05 p.m.

About 8,300 SRP and APS customers remain without power as monsoon storms move through the Valley this evening.

For APS outages, click here.

For SRP outages, click here.

6:45 p.m.

6:35 p.m.

6:30 p.m.

The ground stop has been allowed to expire at Phoenix Sky Harbor, according to the FAA. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is still in place for downtown Phoenix, Paradise Valley, and Scottsdale.

6:15 p.m.

6:05 p.m.

About 8,900 SRP and APS customers are without power as monsoon storms move through the Valley, bringing high winds and heavy rain.

5:55 p.m.

5:50 p.m.

5:45 p.m.

About 4,300 SRP and APS customers are without power as monsoon storms move through the Valley, bringing high winds and heavy rain.

5:40 p.m.

A ground stop has been issued at Phoenix Sky Harbor because of the thunderstorms moving through the area. It is currently expected to last until 6:30 p.m., according to the FAA.

5:30 p.m.

5:26 p.m.

5:20 p.m.

5:15 p.m.

5:10 p.m.

5:05 p.m.

4:55 p.m.

