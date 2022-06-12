LIVE UPDATES: Contreras Fire now top wildfire priority in United States

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Update 1:16 p.m., June 17

Eastern Area Team Incident Commander Brian Pisarek told KGUN 9's Craig Smith that the Contreras Fire is now the No. 1 priority among United States wildfires.

The southwest region is the top priority in the nation, and the Contreras Fire is the top priority in the southwest.

The distinction gives firefighter crews priority access to resources.

Update 12:14 p.m., June 17

Kitt Peak said on Twitter that it is working with firefighters to assess possible damage to the observatory.

Update on #ContrerasFire at @KittPeakNatObs: https://t.co/BtOZYTX92h. The Contreras Fire reached the Observatory early Friday morning. We are working with firefighters at the site to assess possible damage.

1/4 pic.twitter.com/70Q73fRLrs — Kitt Peak National Observatory (@KittPeakNatObs) June 17, 2022

Update 11:32 a.m., June 17

The fire reached the Kitt Peak Observatory site overnight. Firefighters engaged the blaze at 2 a.m.

The Pan Tak community was sent into GO evacuation status.

Update 8:45 a.m., June 17

The fire has grown to 11,489 acres with no containment.

More than 300 crewmembers are assigned to the fire.

Today, firefighters will scout to find roads, trail systems and natural barriers to work as holding features.

Structure protection divisions have been assigned to the Kitt Peak Observatory and Elkhorn Ranch.

Update 8:30 p.m., June 16

More than 300 people are working to put out the fire, according to the Eastern Area Incident Management Team.

The Eastern Area Incident Management Team has taken over as the lead on the fire.

The fire crews are from all over the country. There are some crews working to suppress the flames while others are focused on protecting the observatory, Clark McCreedy, the Lead Public Information Officer for the Eastern Area Incident Management Team, said.

McCreedy added that the heat from today has made battling the fire incredibly difficult.

"It would be hard for me to overstate just how difficult this really is,: McCreedy said. "Mid-range, upper elevations, the temperatures on those south facing slopes are actually 120 degrees."

Many of the firefighters on the fire are part of the hotshot crews.

"They actually all have experience working in landscapes like this one," McCreedy said.

That is good news for Dr. Melissa Brucker, Principal Investigator, Spacewatch, who works at the Lunar and Planetary Lab on Kitt Peak.

"We do a lot of daily work working on software and improving our operations but without telescopes we would not be able to collect any data," Brucker said. "We just have to rely on all the great firefighters that are fighting the fire."

Update 2:00 p.m., June 16

The Tohono O'odham Nation is continuing to work with local fire departments controlling flames in the Baboquivari Mountains north of Babooquivari Peak.

The Office of Emergency Management told KGUN 9 the fire is currently burning on land which is steep and difficult to access.

About 11,5000 acres have burned, says InciWeb.

According to firefighters, 0% is contained.

Tohono O'odham Nation officials also confirmed State Route 386 is still closed at milepost 1.

Update: 5:55 a.m., June 16

State Route 386 was closed and Kitt Peak is in GO status.

The fire grew to 6,662 acres.

Donations of items including sports drinks, water, jerky, tuna and snacks are accepted at the Sasabe Firestation at 10351 S. Sasabe Road.

Update: 1:42 p.m., June 15

The fire grew to 6,662 acres Wednesday and remains at 0 percent containment.

Elk Horn Ranch and Kitt Peak Observatory are both on SET status.

More than 300 people, 3 helicopters, one air attack, four hand crews, four water tenders and four engines are fighting the fire.

Crews are working to protect the ranch and observatory.

The Type 2 Incident Management Team will take over command of the fire at 6 a.m. Thursday.

RELATED: Ready, Set, Go! explained

Have you noticed the layer of smoke out on the horizon west of Tucson? This smoke is likely coming from the #ContrerasFire in the Baboquivari Mountains southwest of Tucson. #azwx pic.twitter.com/adOVaU6vmy — NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) June 15, 2022

This article was updated on 06/14/22

The Contreras Fire, started Saturday, June 11, has grown to 1,670 acres.

The Southeast Arizona Type Three Incident Management Team assumed command over the Contreras Fire the morning of Tuesday, June 14.

Tucson Fire Department Captain Michael Short is assisting the effort, serving as the Medical Group Leader.

The team reports the fire at 0% containment. Currently 150 total personal are working to reduce the size of the fire, with two helicopters providing air support.

The fire is not currently considered a threat to nearby Sells and Three Points and no evacuations have been ordered.

Original article:

A wildfire known as the Contreras Fire is burning in the Baboquivari Mountains on the Tohono O'odham Reservation, about 20 miles east of Sells.

According to the Bureau of Indian Affairs, Papago Agency, the fire is at least 80 acres as of Sunday afternoon, burning in steep and rugged terrain.

Although it is difficult for firefighters to access, airtankers have used retardant to slow the fire's progress.

Smoke is visible from Sells, but the fire is currently burning in a remote area, not threatening people or buildings. It is zero percent contained as of Sunday afternoon.

BIA, Papago Agency says the fire started Saturday, with lightning as the likely cause.

The Southeast Zone Incident Management Team 3 will take command of the fire on the evening of June 13, according to BIA Papago Agency.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

