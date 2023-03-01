Littleton Elementary School District votes against idea to address teacher shortage

The Littleton Elementary School District voted against an "outside the box" idea to address their teacher shortage on Tuesday.

The district was considering allowing a third-party company to teach students at one of their schools.

A district spokesperson told ABC15 that the district is short 20 to 30 teachers.

Lakin Prep Academy, a new school set to open this fall, isn't even built, but parents have already been questioning how students will learn once it opens.

"I have not been able to find answers. I think they deserve that before the district goes through with such a controversial move,” said Kristin Roberts.

The move, which Roberts calls controversial, was a deal being considered between the district and Third Future Schools.

Roberts is a teacher with another district and part of a non-profit organization called Save Our Schools Arizona.

Some in the organization consider the third-party company a charter school.

"They are, from all accounts, run as a charter model. They are a charter school. The district looks like it is going to be handing off a lot of control of the day-to-day operations,” added Alicia Lucas.

The district says they disagree.

A spokesperson told ABC15 Littleton ESD would retain control of all enrollment and student records, the building, meals, transportation, maintenance, and the technology infrastructure. But, some of the staffing would've come from Third Future Schools.

Board members held a meeting Tuesday night that went into a nearly two-hour executive session to discuss legal concerns on the matter.

"The misconception about privatized entities managing any school either charter or whatever you call it, is not ethical,” said State Representative Leeza Elsa Sun.

School leaders say the goal of partnering with TFS was to help their students excel in accelerated and individualized programs.

"I know we have to get creative with staffing our schools. As a teacher, myself, I see firsthand the impact of our teacher retention crisis,” added Roberts.

In the end, after further discussion, the governing board voted ‘no’ to the plan.

“Everyone felt, at this time, it wasn’t a fit for the Littleton District,” said School Board President Kathy Reyes.

The district leaders will now go back to the drawing board to address their teacher shortage.