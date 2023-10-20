Little stars running the Diamondbacks empire for a day

At Junior Achievement, also known as J-A Biztown, it's all about teaching kids how to run a business and financial independence, all while having fun.

"I'm the CEO of the Diamondbacks, I was excited. I like to be the boss. My job is to make sure that everyone is doing their job and gets on their breaks at the right time" said Parker, a student.

Just like the D-backs, the team works together.

"Our main goal today is to pay off a loan," said Parker.

"I'm a sales manager at the Diamondbacks, I've learned how to set up a computer and to, like sell the items and stuff," said Brooklyn, a student.

These students are gaining life skills and getting the chance to work for one of the hottest baseball teams in the league.

"It makes us feel proud and excited," said Parker. "It makes me happy. I'm a big fan of all sports."

Although their dreams aren't to work for the D-backs in the future, they're still enjoying the experience.

"I think it's just fun for one day to try out and just see how it feels to be the CEO of the Diamondbacks but it's not my plan, I think I wanted to be a teacher," said Parker.

"No, I want to be a veterinarian because I'm really good with animals," said Brooklyn.