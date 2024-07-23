LIST: More than a dozen Big Lots stores reportedly closing across Arizona

PHOENIX — More than a dozen Big Lots locations are closing in Arizona, according to the company's website.

The company had warned earlier this year that some locations may have to close because of struggling finances.

The exact closing dates for these 13 locations haven't been announced. All of the locations say they're offering 20% off (with limited exceptions).

The stores that have posted the closure notifications on their website for Arizona are:



Mesa: 2840 E Main St., 6839 E Main St



Flagstaff



Laveen



Glendale: 17510 N 75th Ave



Phoenix: 4835 East Ray Road, 2020 North 75th Avenue, 230 East Bell Road, 2330 West Bethany Road, 4727 East Bell Road



Scottsdale



Peoria



Tucson: 4525 N Oracle Rd

Dozens of other locations in different states appear to be following suit and closing as well.

To check if a location near you is closing, click here.