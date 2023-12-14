Lawmakers get ready for session

PHOENIX — Republican state lawmakers will introduce a bill that they say will help reduce the cost of a gallon of gasoline.

At certain times of the year, Maricopa County motorists are required by the EPA to use a special blend of gasoline designed to reduce air emissions, the blend is unique to Arizona. This year production issues forced the price to jump to over $5 a gallon.

Republicans are proposing legislation that asks the EPA to expand the number of blends of gasoline used in Maricopa County to eight.

When gas prices are high, it allows either the Senate President or the Speaker of the House to ask the EPA for a waiver so drivers can have access to cheaper-priced fuel. Currently, only the governor has the power to seek a waiver from the EPA.

"Regardless of where gas prices are at, our estimate is in Maricopa County, half of the state, this will lower prices from anywhere from 30 cents to a dollar a gallon," said Senate President Warren Petersen.

There is no guarantee the EPA would consider a waiver when there are problems producing enough fuel. When gas prices hit $5 a gallon because of production issues, the Governor asked for a waiver in September. The EPA granted the request for only two days. It is also unlikely to think, the Governor would sign a bill that limits her authority.

"The distance between the Republican legislature and the Democratic governor is a Grand Canyon size hole. They don't like each other personally. They don't agree on most anything," said longtime Republican political consultant Stan Barnes.

Barnes has been involved, as a lawmaker and lobbyist, with the legislature since 1989. He believes this will be the most acrimonious session ever.

"I expect we will get surprises that we're not thinking about. But it's all built on the foundation of bad politics, bad timing, and a lot of difficult personalities that don't get along with one another," he said.

Senate Republicans will announce their legislative priorities on Thursday.

Governor Hobbs has indicated what some of her priorities are but won't announce specifics until the State of the State.

"The things I've been talking about are water, housing, education workforce development. those are our top priorities," Hobbs said on Friday.

Money figures to be tight this session as there is an estimated $400 million deficit from 2023. It will surprise no one if many Democratic bills never get a hearing in a committee and Republican bills do not survive the governor's veto.

There is only one thing lawmakers must do during a legislative session, and that's pass a budget. Legislators may want to start those negotiations with the governor early since it will be their names on the ballot, not hers.