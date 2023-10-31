Laveen elementary changes address to honor beloved principal

PHOENIX — Two years have passed since a beloved school principal was killed in a car crash, her former school still continues to honor her legacy and love for Halloween.

The M.C. Cash community came together Monday night for its annual Halloween event. Also, coming together to remember the person who started it, former principal Lisa Sandomir.

"Lisa really embodied everybody coming together, being one, celebrating together... whether its the good things, the bad things, the hard things and everything in between," said teacher Regan Cunnington.

Sandomir passed away form a car accident on October 27, 2021. She spent 16 years as principal of M.C. Cash and was recognized throughout the district and the state.

She was also known for her dedication to providing a positive learning environment.

"Ms. Sandomir had a huge impact in my life as a teenager. She was my middle school teacher," said David Romero, a former student.

Romero was 13 at the time, now at 34, says he attributes his success to Sandomir.

"She always told me not to give up. She's all... 'no matter if any of these administrators or other teachers gave up on you, I never will,'" said Romero.

During this year's Halloween event, it was announced that the elementary school has changed its address to 5000 S. Sandomir Way, a way to memorialize her forever.

"I think of the ways that Lisa Sandomir did things in her life... care about those who are most vulnerable, that's the Sandomir way," said Dr. Jeff Sprout, superintendent of Laveen School District.

The district worked with the City of Phoenix to rename the street in her honor.

"I would say this is her family, this whole community," said Mark Sandomir, Lisa's brother.

They family also donated $150,000 to the Laveen Education Foundation, which is being used to create the Lisa Sandomir Scholarship Fund. The fund aims to help 8th graders attend college or trade school after graduating high school.

"I couldn't be prouder for the work that she has done here. I'm in awe. It's going to take me a while to process all of this," said Mark.

As trick-or-treaters left Monday night, they walked away with a new sense of community.

"I personally think that Lisa's legacy is all of the growth and all of the amazing things that go on with our students," said Cunnington.