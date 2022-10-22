Kick-off to Special Olympics Arizona Fall Games

Together they are lighting the flame of hope ahead of the 2022 Fall Games.

Special Olympics athletes have their eyes on the prize but are also having fun along the way.

"I'm gonna try hard; I'm going to try and win the gold," says Joseph Thomas, an athlete with Special Olympics Arizona.

Special Olympics Arizona held opening ceremonies Friday night at Surprise Stadium. They welcomed more than 1,000 athletes from across the state, who are participating in Saturday's competitions: softball, bocce and swimming.

Special Olympics Arizona also gave out the most inspirational athlete award with claps and cheering all around. Athletes enjoyed spending time with friends and family, like Jason Coar who was with his mom.

"She's cheering me up," says Jason Coar, athlete with Special Olympics Arizona.

"I've always been by his side. He's 40 years old," says Jackie Coar, mom.

Many of them train year-round with their teams and on their own.

"I also take him to Cactus Pool on Sunday to let him do laps, to keep himself going," says Jackie.

"I use the boogie board," responds Jason.

Bethany Baum is competing for a special reason.

"My son is actually coming of age to join Special Olympics so, I asked them if it would be ok if his mom joined with him and he said, 'yes,'" says Bethany Baum, athlete with Special Olympics Arizona.

A dance party ended the night at Surprise Stadium with everyone together. For some, this isn't their first go-around.

They keep coming back because it's something they love to do.

"Now, I'm an athlete," says Christopher Emerson, athlete with Special Olympics Arizona "It makes me feel amazing; it gives me something to do."