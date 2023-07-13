Kari Lake hints at possible run for Senate

TUCSON, AZ — Former candidate for Arizona governor Kari Lake isn't ruling out a run for the U.S. Senate.

She made the remarks Wednesday while visiting Tucson.

When asked about the Senate race, Lake told our sister station KGUN9 that her current focus is the outcome of her legal challenges of the 2022 governor's race.

Lake presented several legal challenges to the election outcome in court, though the lawsuits have continued to uphold the certified election results.

But she didn't rule out a Senate run.

“We'll be making a decision on that in the next couple of months and we'll see," Lake says. "I'm actually eyeing the Senate race. It's something I'm considering.”

Lake did not answer a question about whether she aspires to run for Vice President in the coming Presidential election.

A look at Arizona's 2024 U.S. Senate candidates, so far:

Sixteen Arizonans have filed a statement of interest in running for U.S. Senate in 2024, according to the Secretary of State's website. The statement of interest indicates that they're collecting petition signatures for a possible nomination.

Here's the field as it currently stands:

Democrat



Andrew Becerra

Colin Brady

Hart "Sebastian" Cunningham

Trista di Genova

Ruben Gallego

Peter Hessing

Walter Ringfield Jr.

William Taylor

Libertarian

Seth Johnson

Republican