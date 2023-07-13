Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Kari Lake hints at possible run for Senate

She made the remarks while in Tucson Wednesday
The former candidate for governor says she is considering candidacy for U.S. Senate in 2024. KGUN 9 takes a look at who has already announced.
Kari Lake
Posted at 10:07 AM, Jul 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-13 13:07:23-04

TUCSON, AZ — Former candidate for Arizona governor Kari Lake isn't ruling out a run for the U.S. Senate.

She made the remarks Wednesday while visiting Tucson.

When asked about the Senate race, Lake told our sister station KGUN9 that her current focus is the outcome of her legal challenges of the 2022 governor's race.

Lake presented several legal challenges to the election outcome in court, though the lawsuits have continued to uphold the certified election results.

But she didn't rule out a Senate run.

“We'll be making a decision on that in the next couple of months and we'll see," Lake says. "I'm actually eyeing the Senate race. It's something I'm considering.”

Lake did not answer a question about whether she aspires to run for Vice President in the coming Presidential election.

A look at Arizona's 2024 U.S. Senate candidates, so far:

Sixteen Arizonans have filed a statement of interest in running for U.S. Senate in 2024, according to the Secretary of State's website. The statement of interest indicates that they're collecting petition signatures for a possible nomination.

Here's the field as it currently stands:

Democrat

  • Andrew Becerra
  • Colin Brady
  • Hart "Sebastian" Cunningham
  • Trista di Genova
  • Ruben Gallego
  • Peter Hessing
  • Walter Ringfield Jr.
  • William Taylor

Libertarian

  • Seth Johnson

Republican

  • John Elleray
  • Edward Hampton
  • Mark Lamb
  • George Nicholson
  • John Schiess
  • Alan White
  • Brian Wright
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!