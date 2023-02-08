Watch Now
Jill Biden expected to visit Arizona Monday to talk about jobs

Posted at 9:13 AM, Feb 08, 2023
MESA, AZ — First Lady of the United States Jill Biden will be visiting the Valley on Monday, February 13.

FLOTUS is expected to visit Mesa and highlight the Biden administration's focus on jobs and the Arizona economy.

President Joe Biden was most recently in the Valley visiting TSMC, a Taiwanese semiconductor company that had been building its new headquarters in the Valley for the past two years.

The first lady will discuss "building pathways to good-paying jobs through career-connected learning" in Arizona, according to a release from the White House.

