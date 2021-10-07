Javelinas kill dog, injures woman and another dog near Tucson

TUCSON, AZ — Javelinas attacked a woman walking her two dogs in the El Conquistador Golf resort in Oro Valley Sunday near Tucson, the Arizona Game and Fish Department says.

The wild animals killed one of the dogs in the attack, while the woman and the other dog were injured.

In a tweet, the AZGFD says javelinas instinctively see dogs as coyotes — their natural predators — and will attack if they spot one. If you see a javelina while walking your dogs, the AZGFD says you should go the other way.

Anyone who is threatened by wildlife in Arizona should report it to the AZGFD by calling 623-236-7201.