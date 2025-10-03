Three online databases to help you research nursing homes, assisted-living facilities

PHOENIX — Choosing a nursing home or assisted-living facility for a loved one may be one of the most difficult decisions you make.

But in Arizona, three online databases can help you research a facility’s safety record before you decide.

“You have to be your own advocate. Do research,” said Jon Garcia.

His father, Richard, walked out of a Prescott assisted-living facility in January 2023 and was found on the side of the road. Staff didn’t notice he was gone. He suffered frostbite on both feet.

“He almost died out there,” Garcia said.

Jon Garcia Richard Garcia suffered frostbite on both feet after walking away from a Prescott living facility in January 2023.

The experience made him aware of three online databases that provide information on whether a long-term care facility has had safety violations. Two of the databases are maintained by Arizona state agencies, and the third database by the federal government.

Database No. 1: Elder Abuse Registry

ABC15 found out about Richard’s case through a new state online database called the Elder Abuse Registry. It was made public after ABC15 requested the information from the Arizona Attorney General’s Office.

The registry includes “civil cases, criminal cases related to neglect, abuse, and financial exploitation,” said Sean Phelan, an attorney who represents the Garcia family.

The list is updated monthly.

Database No. 2: AZ Care Check

Another online database to check is AZ Care Check, maintained by the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS). Just enter the facility’s name and you can see whether there were any health or safety violations in recent years. The site also tracks whether ADHS has cited or fined the facility, which can be a red flag for potential problems.

Database No. 3: Care Compare

For nursing homes, there’s a federal online database called Care Compare, managed by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Nursing homes are rated with one through five stars.

The ratings are based on staffing levels, health inspections and other quality measures. The website also allows you to look up past health and safety inspection reports to see if there have been any issues.

One caveat: The Care Compare website does not include records for assisted-living facilities.

