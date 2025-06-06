SEEKING DEATH: MCAO's capital cases rarely end in death but cost us hundreds of millions

PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Attorney's Office has brought nearly 350 death penalty cases over the past two decades.

But only 41 — or 13% — have ended with a death sentence.

Experts and attorneys said the low rate raises serious questions, considering how much death penalty cases cost taxpayers.

As part of the joint investigation by ABC15 Chief Investigator Dave Biscobing and ProProblica investigative reporter Nicole Santa Cruz, the two sat down for an extended conversation discussing what went into the series and what surprising details they uncovered.

How much has it been? Over the past 20 years, it's at least $300 million.

But several public agencies either wouldn't or couldn't provide figures, meaning the true cost is likely much higher.

