Phoenix PD provides DOJ investigation update at community meeting

PHOENIX — The City of Phoenix and Phoenix police gave community members an update on the ongoing Department of Justice Investigation.

Dozens of people attended Tuesday's meeting at Mountain View Community Center, getting answers directly from officials.

"We acknowledge that we've fallen short in areas. We endeavor to improve those through policy and training," said Assistant Chief of Police Bryan Chapman, with the Phoenix Police Department.

The DOJ announced its investigation into the Phoenix Police Department nearly two and a half years ago. They've looked into several areas, such as Phoenix PD's use of force and whether the department engages in discriminatory policing.

Phoenix police say officers have received training on how to better serve those suffering a traumatic event or behavioral health crisis, which includes getting them the assistance they need.

"We are diverting about 600 calls a month that come into 911... get sent to that behavioral health company and they send out case managers and crisis teams to deal with those," said Chapman.

A video with an interview from Phoenix Police Chief Michael Sullivan was also played during the meeting. He shared that they have trained officers on new less-lethal tools and that they have re-written their use of force policy with input from the DOJ and the community.

Janelle Wood, with Black Mothers Forum, said she wishes there was more open dialogue.

"I would like to have seen.... when we were asked to give our feedback on the new use of force, regulations, their procedures... that when we did submit our comments on what we'd like to see different and changed, in that particular policy, for us to get some feedback," said Wood.

The department is focusing on de-escalation by implementing training to prepare officers on how to successfully intervene to prevent harm, along with teaching officers how to handle volatile situations when it involves someone not armed with a gun. Assistant Chief of Police Chapman said much more is in the works.

"The acknowledgment by the police department that people have the right to peacefully protest and that we are committed to honoring those constitutional rights," said Chapman.

The DOJ has not yet released its final report but city leaders believe it will come soon.

"I think they clarified the way the DOJ handles things, what we can expect in the future. It's a little scary," said Richard Iodice, who attended the meeting.