Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsInvestigations

Actions

Former Phoenix officer suing city, county leaders for wrongful termination, malicious prosecution

Sean Pena was acquitted of charges by two juries
A jury has acquitted former Phoenix police officer Sean Pena on two felony counts but is hung on 5 more. Pena was accused of committing sex crimes while on duty between 2018 and 2019.
Sean Pena presser
Posted at 12:36 PM, Aug 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-24 15:36:54-04

PHOENIX — Former Phoenix Officer Sean Pena is suing numerous city and county officials a year after he was acquitted on charges related to sex crimes while on duty.

Three women accused the former patrol officer of forcing them to perform sex acts in his squad car. He was fired in 2020 and charged with seven felonies.

Pena faced two trials in the case. One jury acquitted Pena on two counts, and a second jury found Pena not guilty on the remaining five charges.

The City of Phoenix paid cash settlements to two of the alleged victims.

On Thursday, Pena's legal representatives said he was "wrongfully terminated and maliciously prosecuted for false allegations."

Pena also spoke out against the case and his termination from the Phoenix Police Department.

“What’s been done to me over these last couple of years has absolutely taken a toll on me and my family,” Pena said Thursday. “I went out of my way to make sure I was doing the best that I could for the city that I served.”

Pena filed a lawsuit earlier this month with defendants including the City of Phoenix, Maricopa County, former Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams, Chief Michael Sullivan, Maricopa County attorneys and numerous others. Pena is seeking a jury trial against the defendants, seeking compensation for damages.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Sports Extra Saturday Nights After College Football