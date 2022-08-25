Flagstaff police chief back to work after administrative leave

Flagstaff Police Chief Dan Musselman is back on the job. He returned to work Monday after being placed on a three-week administrative leave.

The Flagstaff City Manager, Greg Clifton, made both decisions regarding the departure and return.

It came as a result of ABC15's investigation, which uncovered how two Flagstaff police officers went into massage parlor and engaged in sex acts with women they suspected could be victims of human trafficking.

In late July, the chief told his department he was being put on leave so that the city could do an outside investigation.

The city though, told ABC15 this week they have still not hired that outside investigator to review the widely-criticized operation. But the chief is already back to work.

When asked about the inconsistencies, a spokesperson for the City Manager's Office told ABC15:

"The Chief was placed on a three-week administrative leave. To restate, this was not disciplinary...the leave was utilized so that the City Manager's Office could work with the Chief on matters related to improved collaboration and information sharing. This has been accomplished."

We asked the city manager's office for more clarity on how exactly that was accomplished and what the chief was doing while on leave to "improve collaboration and information sharing."

Those questions have not been answered.