AZ police departments suspend less-lethal shotguns, citing velocity issues

Multiple Arizona police departments are without one of their most common less-lethal options after Phoenix PD suspected the beanbag rounds, under the brand name 'Super-Sock', were shooting at an abnormally high velocity.

Phoenix Police, Goodyear Police, and the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) have all suspended the use of their 'stun bag [12 gauge] shotguns' until the velocity issues can be investigated and resolved.

In an internal memo sent to officers, Phoenix Police wrote:

"It has just come to our attention there are inconsistencies with the stun bag rounds. The Department has immediately ceased the use of stun bags as a less-lethal option under any circumstances.

In addition to the other less lethal options available, we will be supplementing patrol with additional resources to enhance our less lethal coverage. A schedule will be forthcoming.

The Training Bureau is researching the situation and will provide further information as soon as possible."

Multiple police sources tell ABC15 Phoenix officers noticed the Super-Sock beanbags injure suspects in an unusual way, like penetrating the skin and breaking a bone.

The issue was then brought up at a Valley chief's meeting to alert other departments.

DPS told ABC15 "We have stopped using these beanbag rounds pending our own investigation."

Goodyear PD also collected all the less-lethal rounds from officers and immediately suspended the 'bean bag shotgun program.'

A Goodyear Deputy Chief told employees:

"We have become aware of an issue of inconsistent powder in the rounds issued that could double the intended feet per second velocity.

The potential velocity...could cause unintended serious injury that must be taken seriously.

We will immediately be exploring alternatives to bring the program back and will notify everyone and reissue ammunition when a solution is found."

"That's a real big problem"

Lon Bartel is a former Peoria Police Officer, certified to train others on Super-Sock and other less-lethal weapons.

He was surprised to hear about the potential doubling of velocity.

"That's a real big problem," said Bartel. "The reason being is simple physics...when you increase velocity, the mathematical formula is mass times velocity squared. It's not one-to-one, it's logarithmic. Every little bit of velocity that you add significantly to the kinetic energy - and if we're talking a factor of double...that is a huge jump."

Bartel said not having one of the main less-lethal options available could change how officers deal with confrontation.

"When you create that void, something's got to fill it. And if not, we run some issues of, 'If I had the range, I could keep things safe. Now I've got to get closer.' And if I get closer, I may end up having to shoot people from a lethal perspective," said Bartel.

Phoenix officers are now left with a taser or pepper spray as their main less-lethal options. Sources say the stun bag shotgun is the best for longer distances.

Phoenix PD is also changing patrol schedules and paying more overtime to certain officers who are trained and equipped with different less-lethal weapons, like a 40mm launcher that shoots rubber bullets.

Phoenix PD is also supplementing the change "by adding officers certified in other less lethal options to every shift."

The Department said it "is working with the manufacturer of the stun bag rounds to review the situation, and conducting additional tests, as needed. No decision on future use has been made."

"An investigation does need to happen. I think Phoenix and Goodyear [and DPS] are smart to pull them right now until they can dig a little deeper. There's no question that there's a value to that," said Bartel.

ABC15 repeatedly reached out to Combined Systems, the company that makes Super-Sock. They did not reply to our email or phone messages by publication.

Other Arizona law enforcement agencies

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, Mesa Police and Peoria Police are all still using the Super-Sock rounds.

Peoria PD said they tested their Super-Sock ammo, and it was within manufacturer specifications.

Mesa PD said, "We do not have any issues with the CTS Super-Sock...There is no memo that was sent out to change the rounds."

MCSO said, "We are in communication with other Valley law enforcement agencies to identify any potential issues."

Scottsdale PD said their patrol team does not use Super-Sock but the "SWAT Team still has limited amounts to be used only for riot control during mobile field force operations."

A Scottsdale spokesperson also said, "There has not been a memo or directive to our officers about the use of Super-Socks...We have not been made aware of any defects, recalls, or issues from the manufacturer."

The Tempe, Glendale, and Chandler police departments said they do not currently use Super-Sock whatsoever.

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office never responded for comment.