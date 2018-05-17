Four years after a law was passed to make trampoline parks safer, the Valley mother behind the effort is concerned little has changed.

In 2012, Maureen Kerley's son, Ty Thomasson, was killed after flipping into a foam pit at a Phoenix trampoline park that was only three feet deep. She worked with lawmakers to pass HB 2179, known as "Ty's Law," making Arizona the first state to regulate indoor trampoline parks.

The law required several changes in how parks operated, including a requirement to self-report emergency incidents to the state within 10 days.

According to records obtained by ABC15, since the law went into effect in 2014, parks have reported nearly 200 injuries, including shortness of breath, dislocations, broken bones and severe deformities. What’s more alarming, many of the parks still aren’t reporting any injuries at all.

In January, a 7-year-old girl was seriously injured after falling from a zip-line attraction at Urban Air in Ahwatukee. When ABC15 pulled state records months later, that injury was still unreported. A lawyer for Urban Air did not respond to our requests for comment.

