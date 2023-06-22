After years of controversy, Arizona Corporation Commission green lights Coolidge natural gas expansion

The Arizona Corporation Commission (ACC) reversed its decision to deny the expansion of a natural gas plan near Coolidge in Pinal County.

With a four to one vote, and a year after resident opposition stopped Arizona’s second largest utility from significantly expanding its natural gas plant, ACC Commissioners approved an amended plan.

It comes after the Salt River Project (SRP) reached a compromise with the residents of Randolph, which allowed the once-dead expansion to move forward.

SRP gave serious concessions to get the deal done and those still in opposition questioned the cost and what choice residents had.

The ABC15 Investigators were the first to cover the environmental concerns residents of the small historically black community had with the expansion.

The newly approved expansion adds 12 new generator units instead of the original 16. It also moves units farther away from homes.

SRP also agreed to give Randolph residents more than $23 million to make their community better. The commitments include repaving dirt roads, paying for scholarships and building a new community center.

Former Corporation Commissioner Sandra Kennedy voted against the original project and voiced opposition to the amended expansion during public comment at the ACC hearing Wednesday.

She said the updated project creates the same air quality concerns the original one did.

“It is still environmental racism on a community of color,” Kennedy said. “Just because it was negotiated with the community doesn’t mean there wasn’t extortion involved.”

Attorneys representing the utility argued in favor of the amended plan at the hearing.

SRP has stressed the expansion is needed to meet the state’s growing energy needs.

“We are grateful to the Randolph community for the opportunity to listen to and address their concerns regarding the Coolidge Expansion Project,” said Bobby Olsen, SRP associate general manager and chief planning, strategy and sustainability executive in a statement. “SRP looks forward to working with the community to follow through on the commitments we’ve made.”