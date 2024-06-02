Investigation underway after officer-involved shooting near 12th Street and McDowell Rd

PHOENIX — An investigation is underway after a shooting involving Phoenix police officers Sunday afternoon.

Police say the shooting happened near 12th Street and McDowell Road.

Phoenix police is currently investigating an Officer Involved Shooting near 13th Street and Palm Lane. Officers are not injured. The suspect was struck, and fire personnel are on scene. Please follow us on X for further info and media staging. pic.twitter.com/hsbh3pvTxA — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) June 2, 2024

No officers were injured during the incident. Police say a suspect was "struck."

It is unknown at this time if that suspect is hurt or the extent of injuries.

It is not yet known what led to the shooting.

This incident remains under investigation.

Throughout 2024, this is the 29th officer-involved shooting in the Valley and the 10th shooting involving Phoenix police officers.

