Investigation underway after officer-involved shooting near 12th Street and McDowell Rd

No officers injured, suspect "struck"
Posted at 2:29 PM, Jun 02, 2024
PHOENIX — An investigation is underway after a shooting involving Phoenix police officers Sunday afternoon.

Police say the shooting happened near 12th Street and McDowell Road.

No officers were injured during the incident. Police say a suspect was "struck."

It is unknown at this time if that suspect is hurt or the extent of injuries.

It is not yet known what led to the shooting.

This incident remains under investigation.

Throughout 2024, this is the 29th officer-involved shooting in the Valley and the 10th shooting involving Phoenix police officers.

This is a developing situation. Stay with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest information.

