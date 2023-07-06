Inmate hospitalized after confrontation with MCSO detention officers

An inmate was taken to a hospital after a confrontation with Maricopa County Sheriff's Office detention officers Wednesday morning.

Officers were transporting the man from MCSO custody to the city of Scottsdale for court proceedings, according to MCSO officials.

According to officials, the man became combative, leading to a physical confrontation.

During the struggle, deputies used a Taser. The man then became unresponsive and officers began CPR.

The man was then taken to a hospital for further medical attention. The man's condition is currently unknown.

This incident is under investigation by Arizona Department of Public Safety's Major Incidents Division.