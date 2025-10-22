Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Inmate dead after shooting involving corrections officer at Tucson hospital

The Pima County Sheriff's Office says the shooting took place just before 1 p.m. Wednesday
TUCSON, AZ — An inmate is dead after being shot by a corrections officer at a Tucson-area hospital Wednesday afternoon.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department has confirmed the shooting that took place in the emergency room at Banner-UMC South in Tucson.

PCSD said the shooting happened just before 1 p.m.

Officials say an altercation occurred while the inmate was receiving treatment.

The corrections officer assigned to the inmate fired her department-issued firearm during the altercation.

Despite life-savings measures, the inmate died from their injuries.

No one else was hurt in the shooting.

The Pima Critical Incident Team has been activated to investigate the shooting.

