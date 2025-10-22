Inmate dead after shooting involving corrections officer at Tucson hospital

TUCSON, AZ — An inmate is dead after being shot by a corrections officer at a Tucson-area hospital Wednesday afternoon.
The Pima County Sheriff's Department has confirmed the shooting that took place in the emergency room at Banner-UMC South in Tucson.
PCSD said the shooting happened just before 1 p.m.
Officials say an altercation occurred while the inmate was receiving treatment.
The corrections officer assigned to the inmate fired her department-issued firearm during the altercation.
Despite life-savings measures, the inmate died from their injuries.
No one else was hurt in the shooting.
The Pima Critical Incident Team has been activated to investigate the shooting.