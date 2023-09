PHOENIX — An infant was taken to the hospital in critical condition after being pulled from a bathtub.

The incident happened at a home near 19th and Southern avenues Sunday evening.

Fire officials estimate the child to be 11 months old.

"The infant appears to have suffered some type of a submersion incident in the bathtub at the home," Phoenix fire officials say.

This incident is currently under investigation by the Phoenix Police Department.

No further information is currently available.