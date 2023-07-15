Inclusive ability fitness center sees more members during Arizona's extreme heat

PHOENIX — Ability360, a local fitness center with accommodations for people with various disabilities, says they're seeing more members come in because of Arizona’s extreme heat.

"It is a really great place for people to come and cool down but also stay active,” said Lauren Haneke-Hopps, the program specialist of fitness at Ability 360.

John Dorr decided to take Haneke-Hopps' crank fusion spin class after a few months of hesitation.

“I actually heard it from my prosthetist and I kinda didn't go,” Dorr admitted. “Then I heard about it from a friend.”

Dorr recently had his leg amputated after an infection and multiple surgeries.

"You start off feeling sorry for yourself,” Dorr said. “You want to stay home and pout. You got to get out and enjoy life."

“The first day I came in here and signed up, I started laughing because just seeing people walk out, and they all have a smile on their face and they're happy. The instructors are happy, it's just an amazing environment."

With a heart built for fitness, Haneke-Hopps leads multiple classes.

"I have been disabled my whole life,” Haneke-Hopps says, “I started playing wheelchair tennis when I was 12 or 13.”

She continues, "I played for my high school able-bodied tennis girls' tennis team and then was recruited to play for University of Alabama."

Now she's encouraging everyone to move, no matter the weather, or their abilities.