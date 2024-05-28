Watch Now
I-17 southbound closed at Camelback Road for a police situation

There is no estimated time for when the freeway will reopen
Posted at 10:58 AM, May 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-28 14:01:19-04

PHOENIX — Southbound lanes of Interstate 17 are closed at Camelback Road for a police situation.

All traffic is being forced to exit prior to Camelback Road and find an alternate route.

There is no estimated time for when the freeway will reopen.

ABC15 has reached out to Phoenix Police Department fore more information.

