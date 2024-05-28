I-17 southbound closed at Camelback Road for a police situation

PHOENIX — Southbound lanes of Interstate 17 are closed at Camelback Road for a police situation.
All traffic is being forced to exit prior to Camelback Road and find an alternate route.
There is no estimated time for when the freeway will reopen.
ABC15 has reached out to Phoenix Police Department fore more information.
UPDATE: I-17 southbound is now CLOSED at Camelback.— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 28, 2024
All traffic must exit at or before Camelback Road. Expect delays and seek and alternate route.
There is no estimated time to reopen the highway. pic.twitter.com/hTi8SolRwF