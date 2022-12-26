Hundreds of flights canceled at PHX Sky Harbor, Southwest Airlines experiencing major issues

PHOENIX — Hundreds of flights have been canceled at Phoenix Sky Harbor as travelers try to return from their holiday trips.

As of 1 p.m. Monday, the Phoenix airport reported more than 200 canceled flights and 66 delayed flights.

A large majority of the canceled flights are from Southwest Airlines, which said on Sunday that they were experiencing issues due to lingering weather across the country.

At the airport, Southwest officials informed frustrated passengers that 90% of flights are canceled and there are no flights out of Phoenix Sky Harbor for several days.

Frustration as @SouthwestAir informs passengers over intercom that 90% of flights are canceled and there are no flights out of @PHXSkyHarbor for several days. Updates @abc15 pic.twitter.com/sgQt6X3NvE — Marc Thompson (@marcthompson) December 26, 2022

Officials with Southwest Airlines released the following statement:

We continue to proactively manage and update our operational plan and flight schedules in response to Winter Storm Elliott, and we are grateful for the support of our Employees as we work to stabilize our network. With more than half of the airports where we operate in the continental U.S. under duress from the storm, Southwest is uniquely affected given our size and structure.

As it remains a very dynamic situation, we don't have specific numbers to share on flight disruptions, but the storms have forced thousands of cancellations throughout our network. We appreciate our Customers' patience and apologize for inconveniences as we work to get them to their destinations as quickly and safely as possible this holiday. Customers are encouraged to confirm their flight status at Southwest.com or on the Southwest app.

To check the latest cancellations and delays at Sky Harbor, or Mesa Gateway, click here.

On Sunday, ABC15 talked with frustrated travelers.

Gabriella Flareau and her family were trying to go to Tennessee from Palm Springs, California, but her flight was canceled.

“I don’t fly very much. This would be my third time I’ve flown my whole life,” Flareau said. “This is a little frustrating, but it is what it is. We’re just going to wait to see what happens.”

Some people didn’t want to wait and see what happens. Alma Schmucker ended up renting a car to get to her destination. She had a layover in Phoenix going from California to Texas but her flight kept getting canceled.

“My daughter is so mad. She says, ‘Mom, we’re waiting for you to open the gifts’ with my grandkids, and I say I’m so sorry, this is unpredictable. It’s the weather,” Schmucker said.