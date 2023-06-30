Hundreds of Arizonans affected by AHCCCS breach

PHOENIX — Hundreds of Arizonans may have been impacted by a breach of the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS), officials announced Friday.

The breach reportedly took place on May 11, and impacted 2,632 Arizona residents enrolled in Medicaid.

AHCCCS officials say after investigating, it was found that a systems error allowed some household accounts in Health-e-Arizona Plus, the AHCCCS eligibility system, were viewable to people not in their household.

The victims' names, addresses, and last four digits of their social security numbers were all accessible in the breach.

AHCCCS has started the process of notifying members that had their personal information compromised.

They are encouraging anyone concerned about their personal information being used inappropriately to:

