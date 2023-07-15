Huge Powerball jackpot up for grabs tonight, Mega Millions continues to grow

PHOENIX — Don't worry lottery players, you have another chance tonight to win a huge jackpot!

About $875 million is up for grabs in tonight's Powerball drawing.

The jackpot for Saturday's Powerball drawing is the third highest in the history of the game. The lump sum value of Saturday's jackpot would be around $441.9 million before taxes.

Last night, no one matched all 6 numbers in last night's Mega Millions drawing.

That means Tuesday's jackpot has grown to an estimated $640 million.

The jackpot is the seventh largest in the game's history, Mega Millions said in a statement.

Four tickets matched all five white balls to garner the second prize level in the drawing. A ticket sold in South Carolina included an optional multiplier making it worth $2 million. Two tickets in California and one in North Carolina also were second-tier winners, Mega Millions said.