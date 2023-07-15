Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Huge Powerball jackpot up for grabs tonight, Mega Millions continues to grow

Saturday's Powerball jackpot is an estimated $875 million
The Mega Millions jackpot continues to grow! No one won Friday night's drawing, meaning Tuesday's jackpot will be an estimated $640 million.
Lottery Jackpots
Posted at 5:49 AM, Jul 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-15 08:49:40-04

PHOENIX — Don't worry lottery players, you have another chance tonight to win a huge jackpot!

About $875 million is up for grabs in tonight's Powerball drawing.

The jackpot for Saturday's Powerball drawing is the third highest in the history of the game. The lump sum value of Saturday's jackpot would be around $441.9 million before taxes.

Last night, no one matched all 6 numbers in last night's Mega Millions drawing.

That means Tuesday's jackpot has grown to an estimated $640 million.

The jackpot is the seventh largest in the game's history, Mega Millions said in a statement.

Four tickets matched all five white balls to garner the second prize level in the drawing. A ticket sold in South Carolina included an optional multiplier making it worth $2 million. Two tickets in California and one in North Carolina also were second-tier winners, Mega Millions said.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!