HOW TO WATCH: Governor Katie Hobbs gives State of the State address

PHOENIX — Newly inaugurated Governor Katie Hobbs is set to give her first state of the state address Monday morning.

Hobbs has been governor since January 2, when power was transferred under the state constitution. She repeated the oath of office in public Thursday at the traditional every-four-years inaugural at the state Capitol, where most of the state's top officials — current and former — gathered.

Hobbs is scheduled to speak around 11 a.m. at the Arizona state capitol building. Watch the full address live in the player below, or on your streaming devices:

Hobbs rose to prominence as the secretary of state, staunchly defending the integrity of the 2020 election as former President Donald Trump and his allies tried to overturn the results or falsely claim there was rampant fraud.

Hobbs assumes control of a state with a strong economy and a solid financial position, with a large budget surplus forecast for the next fiscal year. But headwinds are on the horizon. Phoenix has some of the nation’s highest inflation levels and housing costs have soared as rapid population growth has outpaced home construction, belying the state’s reputation for affordability. Furthermore, the water supply is constrained by drought.