HOW TO DONATE: ABC15's Claus-a-Thon for Operation Santa Claus going on now!

PHOENIX — Looking for a way to help Valley families this holiday season? Join us for "Claus-a-Thon" on Wednesday!

As a key part of "Operation Santa Claus," ABC15 and Valley radio stations will give people a festive opportunity to get involved, by hosting a Claus-A-Thon on December 7.

Throughout the day, ABC15 will have a donation phone bank from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. to make it easy to donate! Call 1-855-522-1515 to donate or go to givetotheclaus.com.

Our “Operation Santa Claus” has been helping families in need enjoy the holidays for 22 years! The annual charity drive kicked off in November, with donors entered into a weekly drawing to be one of 15 finalists to win a new vehicle.

“Operation Santa Claus” is an Arizona tradition. It’s a partnership between ABC15 and Sanderson Ford to collect food, toys, clothes, and monetary donations for Arizona charities.