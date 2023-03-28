Honor Flight Arizona takes off to D.C. with local Veterans

Honor Flight Arizona, took off from Sky Harbor International Airport Monday morning for the first of five flights they will sponsor this spring.

The mission of Honor Flight Arizona, according to a press release, is “to fly as many veterans as we can from Phoenix, Arizona to Washington, D.C. at no cost to them.”

The non-profit flies Veterans from all branches of the U.S. Military who served in the Korean War, Vietnam War, and World War II.

Preparing for the trip were U.S. Army veteran, David Eastwood Sr., and his son, David Eastwood Jr., a U.S. Navy veteran. “I think it's a little bit of history on a ‘history flight,’ because I don't think you have a lot of fathers and sons coming through here,” Eastwood Sr. said.

The two plan to visit Arlington National Cemetery, the World War II and Korean War Memorials, as well as the Military Women’s Memorial.

“On a personal basis, it’s very significant to go with your father, because you learn a lot about what they were like when they were young,” Eastwood Jr. said.

Also on board were friends of almost 20 years, Ginger Price and Barbara Snyder, two “Rosies”, or Rosie the Riveters, recognized for their work in the states during World War II.

“I was in school at that time, but as the Nationals and Rosies consider anyone who did anything in the war, for the war effort, was considered a Rosie at that time,” Price said.

As a child, Price said she collected bubble gum wrappers, which were used to make parachutes and weapons for the war.

Snyder, who is involved in her local Rosie the Riveter club in Sun City, said she is an honorary Rosie, as her mother was pregnant with her while she was “riveting".

“She actually was riveting when she was carrying me because she had to go to work when she was expecting me,” Snyder said.

“I’m an honorary Riveter because I was there, and then I got interested in Rosie the Riveter", she added.

Snyder and Price agree they love teaching younger generations about Rosie the Riveter, and what women did to support the war effort while men fought abroad.

“You know, all the women, they left their homes and a lot of young girls right from school. They went right in and they became rivetors,” Snyder said.

“They did it all. They kept that war going.”The group has a packed schedule, with their flights and museum tours covered completely by Honor Flight Arizona.“I think it also shows you [that] at least some of the country honors our Veterans,” Eastwood Sr. said.

