Honor Flight Arizona kicks off its first veteran trip to D.C. of the season

PHOENIX — Honor Flight Arizona continued its long tradition of U.S. veteran flights to Washington D.C. from Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport on Tuesday.

The trip was the first of four flights scheduled this fall.

The flights will include veterans across all branches of service from the Korean and Vietnam wars. The flight on Tuesday also included four World War II veterans as well.

About two dozen veterans total made the trek to our nation's capital Tuesday, along with their guardians.

They'll be touring museums, monuments, and memorials for some of the wars they themselves served in.

Korean War Air Force veteran Charles Pilon was one of the veterans on the trip. He said the adventure to the east coast is bittersweet.

"It's super exciting and very emotional to be around fellow veterans and I'm kind of leery about going back to Washington, especially the Korean War Memorial," Pilon said. "I know it's going to be very emotional to me and there'll be names of a lot of my buddies that did not make it back."

Honor Flight Arizona is part of the nationwide Honor Flight network.

Both are 501(c)3 nonprofit organizations and say they are able to do the trips because of private donations and corporate support.