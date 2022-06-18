Watch
Homicide suspect charged for the murder of a family

toronto deaths.png
Jon Perra
Tucson police investigated the deaths of three people near Stella and Prudence Thursday.
Posted at 4:33 PM, Jun 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-18 19:33:32-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department (TPD) has formally charged 46-year-old John Edwards James with 3 counts of 1st Degree Murder.

On July 1, 2021, TPD investigated a shooting near Stella and Prudence. Officers found 44-year-old Willona Ametrice White, 18-year-old Talmadge Holmes Jr., and 14-year-old Jaiden White dead inside their house.

On June 15, 2022, after almost a year Homicide detectives were able to find probable cause to charge Willona White’s estranged husband James.

James is being held on a bond of $1,025,000.

Corey Salmon is a real-time editor and associate producer for KGUN 9. He was born in New York but has lived in Tucson for over 10 years. Share your story ideas and important issues with Corey by emailing corey.salmon@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

