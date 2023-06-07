Watch Now
Several structures on fire in Phoenix near 16th Street and Oak

ABC15's Elenee Dao is on scene.
Posted at 5:07 PM, Jun 06, 2023
PHOENIX — Phoenix firefighters are battling several structure fires near 16th Street and Oak, south of Thomas Road.

The fire sparked Tuesday at about 4:30 p.m.

Apartments in the area are being evacuated as a precaution while crews work to get the flames under control.

It's unknown at this time if anyone was injured or what caused it.

