Several structures on fire in Phoenix near 16th Street and Oak

PHOENIX — Phoenix firefighters are battling several structure fires near 16th Street and Oak, south of Thomas Road.

The fire sparked Tuesday at about 4:30 p.m.

Apartments in the area are being evacuated as a precaution while crews work to get the flames under control.

It's unknown at this time if anyone was injured or what caused it.

Firefighters are currently fighting several structure fires in the area of 16th St and Oak St. This incident has been balanced to a greater alarm for resources. The PIO is on scene and will provide a complete report as the incident develops. pic.twitter.com/oKXTCotKve — Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) June 7, 2023

Stick with abc15.com as we work to learn more details.