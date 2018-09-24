NOW HIRING: 8 places looking for workers in the Valley (9/23)

Are you looking for work? There are several places now hiring in the Valley and looking to add quality workers!

1. USAA

USAA is now hiring! The company is now hiring for several areas including information technology, customer service, and insurance. Want to learn more? Head here for additional information and how to apply.

2. Research Now SSI

Research Now SSI, a “global leader in digital market research data” is now hiring for call center agents at their new Phoenix office. Chosen candidates will be responsible for conducting surveys over the phone and recording responses with accuracy. Interviewers make a base wage of $11 an hour. Applicants must be at least 18-years-old. Head here for more information.

3. Griswold Home Care

Griswold Home Care, which services the entire Valley, is now hiring for caregivers! Griswold is looking for candidates who encompass honesty, loyalty, and compassion. Job requirements include CPR/First Aid certification, a year of experience in home care or facility care, the ability to pass a background check, a negative TB test, and a valid driver’s license with car insurance and vehicle registration. Head here for more information and to apply. Walk-ins are also welcome at their Scottsdale offices located at 7950 E. Acoma Dr #203 Scottsdale, AZ 85260.

4. Tempe Career Fair

The Tempe Career fair is taking place on September 27 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Tempe Center for the Arts. The job fair is open to the public and is free. Job seekers are encouraged to dress ready for an interview and to bring plenty of resumes. Featured exhibitors include Wells Fargo, Safelite AutoGlass, the Phoenix Police Department, and more! Head here for more information.

IF YOU GO: 700 West Rio Salado Parkway, Tempe, Arizona, 85281

5. WageWorks

Wageworks, an on-demand provider of consumer-directed benefits, is hosting multiple hiring events as they look for seasonal customer service representatives to start on October 8. Chosen candidates may be considered for full-time regular employment based on performance. The events will take place on September 25 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m., September 26 from 2:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m., and September 27 from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. Head here for more information.

IF YOU GO: 1850 W. Rio Salado Pkwy, Suite 101, Tempe, AZ, 85281

6. Deer Valley Unified School District

The Deer Valley Unified School District will be having a hiring fair on September 28 as they look to fill several positions. The event will go from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the DVUSD offices. Open positions include crossing guards, custodians, food service, maintenance, bus drivers & assistants and more! Interested in learning more? Head here.

IF YOU GO: 20402 North 15th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85027

7. Chompie's

Chompie’s at the Paradise Valley Mall is looking for new team members! The popular New York-style deli is now hiring for experienced line cooks. Job seekers must have a current Maricopa County food service worked card or the ability to get one within ten days of being hired. Learn more about the job here.

8. Adelante Healthcare

Adelante Healthcare is hosting a job fair in Mesa on September 29 as they are looking for medical assistants. The event will go from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. Perks of Adelante Healthcare include competitive wages and benefits including three weeks of PTO. Job seekers are asked to bring a resume and to dress ready for an interview. Contact employment@adelantehealthcare.com for additional information. Head here for more information on the event.

IF YOU GO: 1705 W. Main St. Mesa, AZ 85201