NOW HIRING: 8 places looking for workers in the Valley (7/22)

Are you looking for work? There are several places now hiring and looking to add quality workers!

1. Freedom Financial Network

Freedom Financial Network is now hiring for several positions! FFN provides consumers with solutions for mortgage shopping, debt settlement, and personal loans. Open jobs include product managers, phone-based sales, phone-based customer service roles, and software engineering. Their new campus is located just east of Tempe Marketplace at 2114 E Rio Salado Pkwy, Tempe AZ 85281. Job seekers can see open roles and learn more about FFN here.

2. Ring

Ring, an Amazon company, is hiring for technical customer service support agents in Glendale, Mesa, and Scottsdale. Ring is hiring for more than 200 agents over the next few months. Perks of the company include competitive hourly compensation and opportunities for growth. Job seekers should have at least a year of customer service experience. More information on Ring and how to apply can be found here.

3. The Hartford

Looking for a career in insurance? The Hartford, located in Scottsdale near Loop 101 and Raintree, is now hiring for several positions. Open jobs include call center customer service representative, customer service representative-group benefits, associate claim representative, customer care nurse, customer care representative-claims call center. Head to their website for additional info on the company.

4. WageWorks

WageWorks, an on-demand provider of consumer-directed benefits, is hosting multiple hiring events as they look for inbound customer service representatives to start on August 13. Perks of the job include full benefits, opportunities for advancement, and Monday through Friday shifts. The events will take place on July 24 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m., July 25 from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m., and July 26 from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. For more information on WageWorks, head here.

IF YOU GO: 1850 W. Rio Salado Pkwy, Suite 101, Tempe, AZ, 85281

5. Gorbel

Gorbel, a manufacturer of overhead material handling and fall protection equipment, is looking for team members as they open a Goodyear location! The facility will be located at 1300 South Litchfield Road, Goodyear, AZ 85338. The opening will mark Gorbel’s third North American manufacturing location. Interested in learning more about open positions? Job seekers are asked to reach out to Max Powell at maxpow@gorbel.com.

6. Phoenix Career Fair in Mesa

Looking for a career fair in the East Valley? The Phoenix Career Fair will be taking place at the Mesa Convention Center on July 26. The event will go from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at 263 N Center Street, Mesa, AZ 85201. Several employers will be on site including Goodwill of Central Arizona, Conn’s Home Plus, Chase, Renewal by Anderson Window Replacement and more! Admission is free for all job seekers.

IF YOU GO: 263 N Center Street, Mesa, AZ 85201

7. Crescent Crown Distributing

Crescent Crown Distributing, located in Surprise and Mesa, is looking for new team members! Both locations are looking for full-time merchandisers. In the positions, merchandisers will be responsible for ensuring the needs of their customers are met on a daily basis. Some responsibilities include filling shelves, rotating stock, building displays, and keeping coolers organized. More info on Crescent Crown Distributing and how to apply can be found here.

8. Canyon State Electric

Canyon State Electric is now hiring for electricians! The company is located in Phoenix at 4640 E McDowell Road, Phoenix, AZ 85008. Canyon State Electric offers several benefits including health, dental, vision, and life insurance, as well as paid vacation/sick time, and paid holidays. Additional openings include construction project coordinator and general foreman. More information can be found here.