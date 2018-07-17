NOW HIRING: 8 places looking for workers in the Valley (7/15)

Are you looking for work in the Valley? There are several places now hiring and looking to add quality workers!

1. WageWorks

WageWorks, an on-demand provider of consumer-directed benefits, is hosting multiple hiring events as they look for inbound customer service representatives. Perks of the job include full benefits, opportunities for advancement, and Monday through Friday shifts. The hiring events will take place on July 17 from 12:30 p.m. until 2 p.m., July 18th from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m., and July 19 from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. For more information on the job, head here.

IF YOU GO: 1850 W. Rio Salado Pkwy, Suite 101, Tempe, AZ, 85281

2. The Hartford

Looking for a career in insurance? The Hartford, located in Scottsdale near Loop 101 and Raintree, is now hiring for several positions. Open jobs include call center customer service representative, customer service representative-group benefits, call center inbound sales agent, associate claim representative, customer care nurse, customer care representative-claims call center. Head to their website for additional info on the company.

3. Rodeo Ranch

Rodeo Ranch, a nightlife concept that will be coming to Tempe soon, is hosting a hiring fair July 16 as they look for team members. Multiple positions are open including cocktail waitresses, management jobs, bartenders, barbacks, security/bouncers, DJ’s, and promoters. Job seekers will be asked to complete an application and take part in a short interview at the event. The job fair will go from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Low Key Piano Bar. More information on Rodeo Ranch can be found here.

IF YOU GO: 501 S. Mill Avenue, Suite B101, Tempe, AZ 85281

4. LoanCare

Are you looking for a career with a growing company? LoanCare, which “helps clients in the lending industry achieve optimal asset performance while delivering a superior borrower experience,” is now hiring in Chandler! The company is hiring for several departments including property preservation, bankruptcy, customer service, collections, and more! Job seekers are asked to head here and search JOB ID 17999 to apply. The deadline for all applicants to apply is July 27.

5. Concentrix

Concentrix, a business product outsourcing company, is now hiring for technical support and customer service jobs. Job seekers should have at least a year of customer service or sales experience. The company is hiring 150 people each month through the end of October. Concentrix offers 401K, medical, dental and vision. Head to their website for more information.

6. Dexcom

Dexcom is hosting an open house career fair event in Mesa on July 18 as they look to fill more than 100 positions. The company will be conducting onsite interviews, don’t forget to bring copies of your resume! The event will go from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. at 232 South Dobson Road Mesa, AZ 85202. More information can be found here on the job fair and here on the positions available.

IF YOU GO: 232 South Dobson Road Mesa, AZ 85202

7. Washington Elementary School District

The Washington Elementary School District is hosting a job fair for multiple positions on July 20. The event will go from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the district’s administrative center. Several jobs are open including bus assistants, office technicians, food service managers, translators, classroom assistants, and more! Head here for more information.

IF YOU GO: 4650 W. Sweetwater Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85304

8. The General

The General, a licensed insurance agency that focuses on auto insurance, is now hiring for several auto insurance claims professionals at their Tempe offices. Job seekers are asked to submit a resume here. The General offers health, dental, and vision insurance, and up to 17 days of PTO for your first year of employment as well as nine paid holidays.