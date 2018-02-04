JOBS: Companies hiring now in the Valley

PHOENIX - Looking for a job? There are several companies hiring workers around the Valley now. Here are some of them:

West Valley Career Fair

Jobertising.com is holding a career fair on Tuesday, Feb. 6 at the Renaissance Glendale Hotel and Spa (9495 W. Coyotes Blvd.) with more than 1,000 jobs available. The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Bring resumes and dress appropriately. To register online, click here.

Marriott

More than 200 jobs are open in the Phoenix area with Marriott hotels and resorts. Limousine and van drivers, baristas, front desk agents, servers, massage therapists, cooks and more are needed across the Valley. Check out all open jobs here.

HonorHealth

Hundreds of jobs are open with HonorHealth facilities across the Valley. Medical professionals are needed -- anesthesia technicians, specialists, assistants -- and so are others like housekeepers, coordinators, analysts, cooks, software engineers and warehouse drivers. Part-time and full-time jobs are available here.

City of Goodyear

Love sports? Goodyear Ballpark is looking for part-time or temporary camera operators, Spring Training grounds crews and more. The city is also looking for full-time city workers, too. See open positions here.

Wag

Love dogs? You may be interested in becoming a part of a dog-walking app in Mesa and Phoenix. According to Indeed.com, you could make up to $30 per hour. They're looking for dog walkers in Mesa and Phoenix.

State of Arizona

The State of Arizona is looking to hire hundreds of people to fill a variety of positions. Special agents for the Office of the Attorney General, specialists for the Department of Child Safety, park rangers, agricultural inspectors, IT supervisors, analysts, legal assistants and more are needed. See all open jobs here.