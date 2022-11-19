Hero-zona Foundation plans its 19th annual turkey giveaway

An event is on tap the weekend before Thanksgiving allowing veterans to assist Valley families who need a little help. The “Hero-zona Foundation” is putting on its 19th annual Thanksgiving turkey giveaway.

"We started out doing 10-12 families for Thanksgiving. We'd do the turkeys and the vegetables," said Dennis Prince, Commander of the Sons of American Legion.

This year, dozens of veterans who help fill out the roster of the Travis L. Williams American Legion Post 65, plan to give back to almost 1,000 families starting right in the post's own backyard.

"It's been hit the hardest as one of the under-served and under-insured communities we want to concentrate on to make sure those people have a great Thanksgiving,” said Alan Powell, 2nd Commander of the American Legion Post 65.

None of this, Powell says, would be possible without the post's family of partners.

Together, he says, they believe if you serve the community the community will serve you.

"One of our pillars, at the American Legion, is to make sure take care of those that surround us. So, we want to make sure we implement things that can affect the community, help the community, and enhance the community,” added Powell.

There will be no shortage of help on Saturday.

People showing up at Post 65, near 16th Street and Broadway Road, can get a turkey along with fresh veggies for free.

"The police and sheriff's office will be here to help us do traffic control. We will have them (drivers) come in one-way and will have them out. They'll never have to get out of the car. All they’ll do is pop their trunk or open their door and we will slide it in,” said Jarvis Reddick, Commander of American Legion Post 65.

Inflation, along with other challenges are on the minds of many this holiday season. Even for those with American Legion Post 65.

"Well, you've got people in need. They don't understand a shortage. They know it is Thanksgiving and we want to try to provide a Thanksgiving for everyone we possibly could,” added Prince.

The giveaway on Saturday goes from 10:00 a.m. to 12 p.m.

