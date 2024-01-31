Watch Now
Here’s what we know about the grand opening of Aldi’s 12th metro Phoenix supermarket

The store is located on Cactus Road between Paradise Village Parkway and Tatum Boulevard
Posted at 3:40 PM, Jan 31, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-31 17:40:47-05

PHOENIX — Attention shoppers: Aldi is holding a grand opening celebration for its 12th Valley grocery store on Thursday.

Festivities at the new supermarket at 4555 E. Cactus Road in Phoenix, between Paradise Village Parkway and Tatum Boulevard, start with a ribbon-cutting event at 8:30 a.m., 30 minutes before doors open for the first time.

The first 100 customers will receive Aldi “Golden Ticket” gift cards worth $10, $25 or $100. Employees also will be handing out free shopping totes while supplies last.

In addition, shoppers who check out the new store from Thursday to Sunday can enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win a $500 gift card.

