Health care report says Arizona will have the nation’s biggest nursing shortage in 2025

Lack of nurses is most acutely felt in emergency rooms and urgent care facilities
Arizona will have 28,100 fewer registered nurses than it needs next year, according to the National Center for Health Workforce Analysis. If that prediction comes true, the state would have the worst nursing shortage in the nation in 2025.

It’s a huge problem, according to Heidi Sanborn, the president of the Arizona Nurses Association.

“When you don’t have nurses where they need to be to deliver care, that’s a public health crisis,” Sanborn told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Chris and Joe Show on Tuesday.

The lack of nurses is most acutely felt in emergency rooms and urgent care facilities, Sanborn said.

