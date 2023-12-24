Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Ground stop issued for incoming flights at Sky Harbor

The ground stop impacts flights heading for Phoenix that have not departed yet
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
sky harbor
Posted at 9:29 AM, Dec 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-24 11:29:04-05

PHOENIX — A ground stop has been issued at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport because of fog in the area Sunday morning.

Sky Harbor officials tell ABC15 the ground stop impacts flights heading for Phoenix that have not departed from their initial destination yet.

All flights that are already in the air and flights leaving Sky Harbor are not impacted.

The ground stop will likely be lifted as the fog burns off in the next couple of hours.

Sky Harbor has currently reported over 100 flight delays in the last 24 hours. Eight flights have been canceled.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Arizona Coyotes on Arizona 61