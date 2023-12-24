Ground stop issued for incoming flights at Sky Harbor

PHOENIX — A ground stop has been issued at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport because of fog in the area Sunday morning.

Sky Harbor officials tell ABC15 the ground stop impacts flights heading for Phoenix that have not departed from their initial destination yet.

All flights that are already in the air and flights leaving Sky Harbor are not impacted.

The ground stop will likely be lifted as the fog burns off in the next couple of hours.

Sky Harbor has currently reported over 100 flight delays in the last 24 hours. Eight flights have been canceled.