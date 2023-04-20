Governor Hobbs vetoes law passed in House and Senate with supermajorities

PHOENIX — There have been rare displays of bipartisanship during the 55th Session of the Arizona Legislature. HB 2509 was the exception. It passed with supermajorities in both chambers.

The bill expands the kinds of foods people can cook in their kitchens and then sell, as long as they register with the state health department and possess a food handlers' card. Governor Katie Hobbs was not impressed by the support and vetoed the bill.

Char Ugol and her son Steven started the Aspen Allstar Food Company during COVID. They made baked goods at home and sold to workers confined to their Scottsdale offices. As the business grew, so did the cost of doing business. Char said they either needed to expand the menu or shut down.

"What the bill meant us is that we would be able to cook different kinds of foods out of the home and that would have meant we could stay alive as a business," said Char.

"I'm here because I like tamales, I'm not going to lie." State Representative Travis Grantham, (R) Gilbert D-14, said. Grantham said the goal of his bill was to allow people, many of them low-income workers, an opportunity to expand their horizons and provide these products.

Char and Steven Ugol were ready for that chance. "I thought we were progressive enough to understand in Arizona we have people who cook this way. and people who buy our goods and services and like it."

In her veto letter, Governor Hobbs said the bill would increase the risk of foodborne illnesses. Hobbs also said it failed to establish sufficient minimum standards for inspection and certification.

"I was sad Katie Hobbs did that," Steven said. His mother believes the experience helped teach Steven, who has autism, life lessons about dedication, customer service and most importantly, doing what makes you happy.

The bill did pass both the House and Senate with veto-proof margins. But that doesn't mean Democrats will have the stomach to override the Governor. Their vote is needed to do it.